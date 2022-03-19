Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.31. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $16.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.53. The company had a trading volume of 72,980,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,788,240. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

