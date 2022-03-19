Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 445,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 79,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $8,596,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

