Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $966.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $966.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $953.12 million to $986.40 million. Trimble reported sales of $886.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,255,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $71.81. 2,106,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,130. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. Trimble has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.