Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) PT at $8.75

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,081,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,847,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

