Brokerages Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Target Price at GBX 83

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83 ($1.08).

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.13) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.03) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

LON:AGR traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 66.65 ($0.87). The stock had a trading volume of 42,834,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,026. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Assura has a one year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

