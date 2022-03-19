Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $31.09

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,764. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

