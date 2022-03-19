Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Target Price at GBX 2,248.43

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,297.33 ($29.87).

Several analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($28.15) to GBX 2,060 ($26.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Entain alerts:

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($31,833.55).

Shares of LON:ENT traded up GBX 72.50 ($0.94) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,722.50 ($22.40). 3,817,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,197. The firm has a market cap of £10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 40.82. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,619.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,798.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30.

About Entain (Get Rating)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.