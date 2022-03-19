Brokerages Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price at $41.83

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $42,064,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $5,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $68,842,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12. Expensify has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

