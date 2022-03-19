Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) PT at $30.33

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 7,103,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,784. The firm has a market cap of $997.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,994 shares of company stock worth $380,565.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

