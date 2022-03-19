Brokerages Set Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT at $27.60

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,723. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 162,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,577,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.