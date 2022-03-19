Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $49.25

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.
KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
NASDAQ KOD opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
