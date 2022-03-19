Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $49.25

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ KOD opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.