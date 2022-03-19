Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) PT at C$26.17

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NOA traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The firm has a market cap of C$551.17 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.89. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$13.00 and a 52-week high of C$22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,209,268.85. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,858.09. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,296 shares of company stock worth $716,208 over the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

