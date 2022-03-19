Brokerages Set Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target at $131.29

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NVMI opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28.

Nova Measuring Instruments ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

