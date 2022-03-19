Brokers Offer Predictions for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) – Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE:RHP opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after purchasing an additional 90,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.