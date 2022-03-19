Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Raised by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

