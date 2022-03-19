BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider Buys $123,400.00 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BRP opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRP Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 91,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BRP Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BRP Group by 729.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BRP Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

