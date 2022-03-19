BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in BRP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

