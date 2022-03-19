BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

