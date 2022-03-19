Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Amy Griffin Buys 35,200 Shares of Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bumble by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

