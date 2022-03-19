Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.55. 176,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,395,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Get Bumble alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,904,000 after acquiring an additional 247,989 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.