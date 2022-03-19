Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after buying an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.82 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.85. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

