Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,600 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.