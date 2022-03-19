BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,014.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,896 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,964 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after purchasing an additional 961,471 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,180,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

