Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.26

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 18,726 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.
Byotrol Company Profile (LON:BYOT)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.