Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,657 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

