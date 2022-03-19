Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.