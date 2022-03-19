Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. 3,705,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

