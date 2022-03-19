Canaccord Genuity Group Increases TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $39.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

TMDX opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $681.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.62.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

