Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$8.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

BLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 in the last three months.

Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

