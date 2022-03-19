Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
NASDAQ:CADL opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.78.
Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.
