Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

CANO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Cano Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,905 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cano Health by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after buying an additional 1,101,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

