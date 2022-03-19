Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 35068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 11.08%. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -16.28.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.