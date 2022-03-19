Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.28

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.28 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 172.30 ($2.24). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 168.90 ($2.20), with a volume of 1,064,613 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAPC shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.02) to GBX 175 ($2.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.93) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203 ($2.64).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.