Capital CS Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital CS Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

