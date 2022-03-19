Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Valvoline by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 265,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 544,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

