Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,146 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $286.77 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

