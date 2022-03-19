Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Trex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 51.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

NYSE:TREX opened at $80.37 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.77 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

