Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,213,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 485,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 364,994 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.