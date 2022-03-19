Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Trading Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $167.00. The company traded as low as $131.22 and last traded at $134.45. 63,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,092,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.84.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.
About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.