Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Trading Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $167.00. The company traded as low as $131.22 and last traded at $134.45. 63,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,092,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.84.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.