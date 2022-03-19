Capital One Financial Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

NBR opened at $148.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.21. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $171.26.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($23.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,225,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 38,306 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

