CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

CARG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

CARG opened at $43.46 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,128. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,806,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

