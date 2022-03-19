Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlsberg A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

CABGY has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $841.33.

CABGY opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

