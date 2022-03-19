Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 36,206 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

