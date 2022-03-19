Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

