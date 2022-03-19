Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.74. 450,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,764. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

