C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) PT Raised to GBX 300

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

C&C Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

