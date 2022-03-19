Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of IPSC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 830,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,865,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 178,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

