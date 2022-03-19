Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 3,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Certara stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.93. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $45.48.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Certara (CERT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.