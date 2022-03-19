Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 3,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Certara stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.93. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth about $6,581,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Certara by 1,438.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after buying an additional 458,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 96.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Certara by 89.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 42.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.