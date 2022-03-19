Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGMLF opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48. Chalice Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Get Chalice Gold Mines alerts:

About Chalice Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the development of mineral projects. The company operates through the Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate segments. Its portfolio include Pyramid Hill Gold and King Leopold Nickel projects. The company was founded by Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder on October 13, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.