Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of CGMLF opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48. Chalice Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.69.
About Chalice Gold Mines (Get Rating)
