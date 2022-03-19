Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Chegg posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

